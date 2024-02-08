Seth Rollins has massive praise for his wife, fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

Rollins spoke about The Man during a recent interview with Cam Heyward on Not Just Football. He says that not only is Lynch a better promo than he is, but consider her to be one of the best talkers of all time.

She’s a better promo than me. Hands down. She’s the best female talker by a mile, and one of the best talkers there has ever been, in my opinion, in this game. She’s a better promo than me, no doubt.

