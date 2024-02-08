As noted, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill in the main event of last night’s Dynamite to become the new AEW tag team champions.

However, Fightful Select reports that The Icon was initially against winning gold, and was vocal about not even competing for them during his final run. The report notes that some in AEW pushed for it to happen since Sting and Allin were undefeated as a tag team and it made logical sense for them to eventually challenge for the titles. Despite being against it, Sting was said to be all smiles after his big victory, which marked his first title win since 2011.

Afterward Sting and Allin were attacked by the Young Bucks, with the EVPs getting heat to build for Sting’s retirement match against them at Revolution. As a reminder, Sting was a major part in choosing the Bucks as his final opponents.