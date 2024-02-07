Seth Rollins weighs in on one of the hottest stories in pro-wrestling.

The WWE superstar and current world champion was asked to give his thoughts on the Vince McMahon lawsuit, which alleges that the 78-year-old promoter sexually assaulted, mentally abused, and trafficked former employee Janel Grant. The Visionary admits that the entire situation is disgusting.

It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.

McMahon is under investigation by the federal authorities.

