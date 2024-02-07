Claudio Castagnoli talks the greatness of Jon Moxley.

The Swiss Superman spoke about he fellow Blackpool Combat Club member during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez. Claudio compares Moxley to Western great John Wayne, adding that no one is cooler than the Death Rider.

Hey, I’m nobody’s dad, right, that’s Christian’s role in AEW. Here’s the beauty about Jon Moxley. Mox is gonna do what Mox is gonna do, and that’s him, and that’s awesome. That’s what makes him so special. He is so, he’s like John Wayne. He’s like James Dean. He’s just that cool guy. He’s just cool. No matter what he does, he can just come in and wear whatever and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s cool.’ I don’t know, that’s just my impression of him. So hey, if he wants to use a fork, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m on your team.

Claudio has been competing alongside Moxley ever since he joined AEW back in 2022. In that time he has become a two-time ROH World Champion and had a strong showing in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Moxley and the rest of the BCC are currently engaged in a feud with top lucahdores from CMLL.

