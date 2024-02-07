One of the biggest AEW superstars is finally being added to the Fight Forever video game.

AEW Games announced today that Swerve Strickland will be added to Fight Forever on February 14th. This includes a release for the Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC. Some footage of Swerve’s entrance has also been revealed, which you can check out below.

Skrrt Skrrt! Catch a vibe as @swerveconfident is coming to #AEWFightForever! Swerve to the Beach DLC will be available on February 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC! pic.twitter.com/pfiiupT1oL — AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 7, 2024

Swerve will be battling Adam Page on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner set to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW world championship at Revolution.