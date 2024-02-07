Another bombshell of a story in the pro-wrestling industry.

Anthem Sports announced this morning that Scott D’Amore has been fired from his position as the president of TNA, and will be replaced by Anthony Cicione. This comes after TNA held its most successful weekend in years with Hard To Kill. Full statement is below.

Anthony Cicione Named President of TNA Wrestling Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today the appointment of Anthony Cicione as the President of TNA Wrestling. The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem’s Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company’s resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more. Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore, whose contract with Anthem has been terminated. D’Amore has been a part of TNA since 2003. He held many key leadership positions and played a vital role in the growth of the company leading to its strong industry reputation today, including the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Anthem thanks him for the commitment he brought to the business, the talent, and the people who work outside the ring. In addition to these duties as President of Entertainment, Cicione will now manage the day-to-day business operations for TNA Wrestling. He brings more than 30 years of executive-level management experience to the organization. Cicione has been with Anthem for the last 16 years, managing technical operations and multiple cable and digital channels. Prior to his time with Anthem, Cicione was a producer of sports content including catapulting The Score to success by bringing WWE to the channel.

According to PW Insider, Anthem is set to significantly increase its involvement in the daily management and direction of TNA. The aim is to foster a closer relationship between TNA and Anthem, leveraging the strengths of each to benefit the other. As part of this restructuring, D’Amore has been removed from his position with immediate effect. The report states that TNA personnel and wrestlers will be briefed today regarding D’Amore’s departure.

There have been murmurs of potential changes within the company for several weeks, particularly after Anthem executives, including Cicone and Ariel Schener, Vice President of Business Development, began engaging with TNA staff and roster members to gain insights into the promotion’s operations and gather feedback. While this outreach raised eyebrows among some observers due to its departure from the norm, it seems Anthem was preparing for organizational shifts and familiarizing itself with TNA’s inner workings in the absence of D’Amore.

At present, D’Amore is the sole executive to have departed the company, although further changes may occur in the future.