Following last night’s NXT on USA episode Fightful Select has released a report revealing several backstage notes for the yellow-and-black brand. Check out highlights below.

-Corey Brennan clarified that the upcoming NXT double taping is scheduled due to the Perth trip, as essential production personnel will be traveling there. To streamline operations, some talent will also be part of the trip, leading to the decision to consolidate tapings.

-Byron Saxton is poised to step in for Booker T during his absence, as confirmed by Brennan. Contrary to speculation, there was no discussion about CM Punk joining the commentary team, and he is not expected to be present at the Performance Center in the coming weeks. Any suggestion of Punk’s involvement in commentary work, such as the Ace Steel podcast, was merely speculative.

-Regarding reactions to The Rock, there was no official directive in place. Decisions on how to handle anti-Rock reactions were made on a case-by-case basis, with the lead producer taking the lead. Notably, crowd chants were muted for Ava Raine.

-Fans were explicitly instructed not to display offensive gestures or use profanity during Carmelo’s chants. Initially, the chair he utilized at Vengeance Day was intended to feature on the show, but Corey Brennan revealed it did not arrive on time.

-Jay Malachi, now known as Je’Von Evans, made a strong impression on officials with his performance.