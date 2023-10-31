WWE superstar Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Mythical Kitchen’s ‘Last Meal’ show, where the world champion covered a bunch of topics including how he is feeling with his current back injury. The Visionary begins by stating that he doesn’t plan on taking any time off at the moment, citing that the business is hot and he’s still having a great time.

I don’t intend on stopping any time soon. Like I said, I’m still in that window. The business is hot, I’m having a lot of fun. So I don’t know. I don’t see it any time in the immediate future. Let’s just say that.

Rollins later gets asked about Bray Wyatt’s passing. He admits that it still doesn’t feel real and finds himself grieving at odd times.

It really does feel like a family often and Windham (Rotunda) was someone that I loved and worked with very closely for many years. We came up in the business together and so I was very close with him and so it was a huge shock that he had passed and left. Still doesn’t feel real sometimes. But most of the crew had gotten together on Friday for our SmackDown show and they kind of were able to grieve together and sort of breathe that collective sigh, you know, talking about him and doing all that but I wasn’t there. I was home with my family and I didn’t have a chance to see everybody until the following day. It was a live event on a Saturday so I was kind of like a step behind and so I felt like I hadn’t grieved and everybody else had kind of already sort of started that process and I was behind… and I thought about doing something of his in the ring and I was in there with Finn Bálor who is another good friend of mine and I didn’t tell him anything. I didn’t tell him anything about what I was thinking or what I was going to do and I didn’t really know what I was going to do and then, kind of got to the point where if I was gonna do something, it was gonna be now or never and like, it sort of just came over me, this feeling of like, you know, his spirit was just there. Just grabbed me and then I did way more than I even expected to. I popped up and did his little spider thing that he was able to do and I end up in the corner kind of upside down the way he did. I even did his Mandible Claw which he used to shove down my throat all the time and it was a very cathartic experience for me. Like kind of the beginning of the grieving process for me to really let all that out. I got to talk with the crowd afterwards and cried a lot, as you would, and it was crazy man. Like I said, it still doesn’t entirely feel real to me. I expected us to go into the Hall of Fame together, have our kids play together, those types of things and just to know that you’re not gonna get that experience doesn’t really feel real, I suppose.

Elsewhere, Rollins spoke about the entire wrestling industry and how it is not as black & white as people expect it to be. You can read about that here, or you can check out his full interview below.

