Mike Santana is thrilled to be back in the mix in AEW, and ready to prove himself as a singles star.

Santana is coming off a big win over his longtime tag partner Ortiz, who he defeated on this past Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. The former multi-time tag champion states that he is happy to close this chapter of his life and focus on the future, adding that he is grateful to everyone who has been with him on his journey.

It’s wild to think that it’s already been 2 months since I’ve been back in the game. Time flies. But I can say that it’s been such a rewarding time to say the least. I haven’t felt this good about wrestling in a VERY long time. And the greatest part of all is that I’m just getting started. The best is yet to come. I’m glad that I got to come back and close a chapter before truly beginning a new one. I have no regrets and I look back on the last 12-15 years as a blessing. Even the bad days. Because they eventually taught me so much and prepared me for who I was to become in the future. Thank you everyone for all the support thru the years and all those who continue to support me today. It truly means the world to me that I get to do this for a living and have the best fans in the world. I’ll never stop being thankful for all of you. NOW LETS CONTINUE THIS WORK!

Check out Santana’s post below.