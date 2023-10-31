Eddie Kingston gives his honest thoughts on CM Punk.

The Mad King previously feuded with the Second City Saint back in 2021, which culminated in an epic encounter at that year’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Prior to the match Kingston cut a vicious promo on Punk stating that no one wanted him in AEW, something that oddly mirrored the real life incidents that led to Punk’s firing.

Adrian Hernandez asked about Kingston about his promo and his feelings toward Punk during a recent interview. This is what the ROH World Champion had to say:

No. I’m doing my job. That’s how I felt. I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt, I didn’t care. It was how I felt. I didn’t want him there. Me and Punk don’t like each other. That’s fine. You’re not going to like everyone you work with. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. Other than that, I don’t give a fuck what he does. Me and him never got along anyway. We don’t have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we’re not best friends. I don’t wish him bad, but I don’t wish him good either, because I don’t give a fuck. That’s it.

Check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)