Jeff Jarrett wants the controversial Jim Cornette to be a guest at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer mentioned this during the latest episode of his My World podcast, where co-host Conrad Thompson asked Jarrett if he would be picking up Cornette for Dynamite, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky. Jarrett’s answer was, ” I would love to have Corny. I’d love to have him.”

Cornette has not made many public pro-wrestling appearances following his departure from the NWA, which was due to controversial comments he made on the commentary table. Cornette is also a major critic of AEW ever since they launched back in 2019.

