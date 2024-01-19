Bad news for WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

The world champion sustained a knee injury during his latest title defense against Jinder Mahal on Raw, one that forced him to be pulled from this weekend’s House Shows. Unfortunately for Rollins, the damage done is pretty significant.

Fightful Select reports that The Visionary tore his MCL and has a partially torn meniscus. It is not known if he will need surgery but the hope is that it can be avoided. What is also unknown is how this play out on television, if it will affect any long term plans, or if the injury will be embellished or downplayed on-screen. WWE sources tell the publication that Rollins has been very tough and shown great resolve, especially after the injury happened in his match.

Stay tuned.