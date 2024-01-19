Daniel Garcia has big goals to achieve in 2024.

The former ROH Pure Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Adrian Hernadez, where he opened up about it being a contract year and how he hopes he can earn another opportunity to compete in AEW. Garcia adds that claiming gold in 2024 is at the top of his to-do list.

My contract is up this year. My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That’s my number one priority. My priority outside of that is, what better way to show you can be a top guy than winning a title. I would love to win some singles gold in AEW.

After a series of losses in the Continental Classic tournament Garcia spoke about becoming an asset for AEW in 2024, and how he will not let losing define him. You can watch that promo here.

