Ric Flair has evolved from one of the greatest competitors in the world to a coach, and he plans on utilizing that new role now that he’s involved with AEW.

The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during an interview with Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that he recently helped Powerhouse Hobbs with some little details that will help the Callis Family member out in the long run.

Hobbs is the guy I poked in the eye, right? He asked me what I thought, and I said, ‘Do you really want me to tell you?’ I spent a half hour with him after, showing him stuff that will make him better. Just little detail things. He’s got an incredible amount of talent, but sometimes the guys come along and they miss the difference between good and great. They learn how to do something spectacular, but they are fundamentally weak. I was just showing him, like an example, a better way to kick a guy that is down. Get him close to the ropes, grab the top rope where you help balance yourself, rather than trying to free kick somebody. If you can balance yourself, it looks like you’re stomping a mudhole in them, and they won’t feel it if you know what you’re doing. He’s too big of a guy and too impressive to be able to press slam and throw guys around and then throw a punch that wouldn’t break an egg, which wasn’t the case with the punch we’re talking about, I’m just giving an example.

Flair joined AEW back in the fall of 2023 under an endorsement contract through his Wooooo Energy Drink. He has made it know that he will be accompanying Sting for his final series of matches, including The Icon’s retirement match at AEW Revolution this March.

