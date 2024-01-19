Over the past couple of weeks WWE star Butch has had a change in his presentation, and now a new report confirms that that change will be significant.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is indeed looking to revert Butch back to his real name, Pete Dunne. It is noted that when his name was initially changed from Dunne, it faced substantial resistance, marking one of the most vehemently opposed alterations in recent WWE history. Some insiders noted, “It wasn’t even that it was a bad name. The name was okay, it was fine. But there was already a Butch. An actual wrestler named Butch already in our Hall of Fame.”

Butch will be in action on this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown, where he and Tyler Bate will be teaming up to face Pretty Deadly.