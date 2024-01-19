R-Truth has experienced a surge in popularity following his WWE return at Survivor Series and his pairing with the Judgment Day. However, a new report has surfaced revealing that the former multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion nearly had to hang it up due to a slew of health issues.

Fightful recently spoke with R-Truth for an in-depth interview. Fightful Select says that Truth disclosed that after suffering a torn quad in 2022, his injury took a turn for the worse when he developed a knee infection that evolved into a complex combination of “MRSA, staph. At this point he was considering retirement as he found himself dealing with a knee condition that prevented any bending for three months until it was brought under control.

Fortunately, Truth was determined to undergo rehabilitation, which he found relatively straightforward. Expressing his fear of never returning to the wrestling ring, he became his own staunch supporter, disciplining himself to make a triumphant comeback.