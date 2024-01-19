Matt Hardy speaks about the formation of The Brethen in AEW.

The group consists of Matt, his brother Jeff, and Mark Briscoe. During the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast the Broken One reveals that the trio came together on the spot and have an interest in pursuing the AEW Trios titles.

The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes. So I figured it was a kind thing to do. We spoke to Mark. He had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits, put him in a six-man tag with us, and go out there. Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy spoke about the Young Bucks and why he thinks they are one of the most underrated tag teams of all time. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)