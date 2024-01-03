Daniel Garcia is looking forward to making a statement in 2024.

The AEW star spoke on this topic during the Worlds End media scrum, where he was asked about whether he feels confident going into his contract year. This was his response:

Obviously, that’s a big deal. Not just in wrestling, in life, your contract being up is a very big deal. I just want to prove over this next year that I can be an asset and somebody that can be built around and I think I’ve been doing that for the next month or so.

Garcia picked up a big win in an eight-man tag team at Worlds End, his second straight win after playing spoiler to Brody King in the Continental Classic. He will be in action on this evening’s Dynamite against Swerve Strickland.

