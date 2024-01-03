Matt Hardy talks life after wrestling.

The Broken One spoke about potentially getting into acting during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Hardy admits that it is a field he is interested in and states that it might be something he pursues later.

Not necessarily. I’m still doing wrestling while I can do it, but I mean, I think that would be, it would be a cool change of pace, especially how you have to get a lot more subtle and kind of tune it down a notch because wrestling, we play to everybody in the venue and there’s a lot of overacting in pro wrestling, obviously. I dig that, and I think it is very fun. I haven’t thought about it but do I think it would be something that would be fun to experiment with later on? Yeah, for sure.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy gave his thoughts on The Iron Claw, the new A24 film starring Zac Efron about The Von Erich family. You can read about that here.