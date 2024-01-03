NJPW has revealed its newest title.

At today’s WrestleKingdom 18 press conference the promotion unveiled the IWGP Global Championship belt, the prize that David Finlay, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley will be battling over.

IWGP GLOBAL CHAMPION BELT pic.twitter.com/x4dXlKmQME — taiga (@taigaPhoto_pw) January 3, 2024

This title was originally the IWGP United States Championship before briefly becoming the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

WrestleKingdom 18 will also feature SANADA defending the IWGP World Title in the main event and the highly anticipated rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson. The full card can be found here.