Brooke Hogan, the daughter of Hulk Hogan, recently surprised her fans with some exciting news. In 2022, she secretly tied the knot with hockey player Steven Oleksy. This news came as a surprise to many, as Brooke had never publicly announced her marriage until now.

Prior to this, Brooke had made appearances on WWE TV in 2006, during her father’s feud with Randy Orton.

Additionally, she had a stint in TNA from 2012 to 2013, where she portrayed an on-screen character and had a romantic storyline with Bully Ray.

TMZ first reported the news by attaching with a wedding photo of Brooke and Olesky walking down the aisle after their June 2022 wedding in Florida.