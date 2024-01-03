Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports & Entertainment,” but even for him the electricity felt different this week.

The WWE legend took to social media to write about his surprise appearance on the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW this week in San Diego, California.

“The Great One” had fans talking after closing out an entertaining promo segment with Jinder Mahal by commenting about his desire to sit at “The Head of the Table,” a reference to his cousin Roman Reigns’ nickname that many took as a tease for a potential WrestleMania 40 showdown between the two.

On Wednesday morning, “The Brahma Bull” took to X and wrote, “It all hits differently.”

He continued, “The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills. Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed and inspired to forever be, the People’s Champ.”