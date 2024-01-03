Carlito surprised the NXT Universe on Tuesday night.

The WWE legend appeared as the surprise replacement for NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee alongside the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to battle the No Quarter Catch Crew at the New Year’s Evil special edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network this week.

After helping the LWO to victory over the NQCC in an entertaining bout that arguably stole the show from an in-ring perspective, Carlito spoke about how people thought the LWO was down and out and promised a “new energy” for the group in the New Year of 2024.

“They thought the LWO was down and out at the end of 2023,” he said in a post-show digital exclusive interview. “They thought we were finished.”

He added, “But we’re back at NXT, new year, new energy, and we got the win.”

Check out the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.