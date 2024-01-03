Oba Femi’s destiny was set before he even stepped into the ring on Tuesday night.

The winner of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview after defeating Riley Osborne in the tourney finals to earn a future NXT World Championship opportunity.

During the discussion, Femi spoke about how he visited a fortune teller who foresaw him conquering the industry and winning a contract.

“This moment to me means everything has finally come to fruition,” he said. “When I was back home in Nigeria, I consulted a fortune teller called Eshema, Sister Eshema.”

He continued, “She told me she sees me conquering industries in the future. She sees me bringing down industries in the future. She sees me winning contracts in the future. She sees me winning gold in the future. Eshema, whatever you are, destiny fulfilled.”

