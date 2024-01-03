Kevin Owens started 2024 off with a bang on Tuesday night.

After decking rival Grayson Waller to help Trick Williams retain his NXT World Championship opportunity against Ilja Dragunov on the New Year’s Evil special episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, “The Prize Fighter” spoke with a digital exclusive backstage interview about the appearance.

“I was watching at home, I don’t live too far from here, and once I saw that Grayson Waller was gonna be involved, I figured, what better what to start 2024 than by getting some payback for the broken hand,” Owens said in the digital exclusive. “He and [Austin] Theory broke my hand, and then I figured Theory might not be there, so great opportunity.”

He continued, “Now 2024 is off to a great start, and Friday I make it better by beating Santos Escobar and moving on, winning the whole tournament, and then I go on to the Royal Rumble, beat Logan Paul, restore some sort of prestige to the US Title because he’s done a hell of a job bringing it way down. Then 2024, we’re rocking.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.