At the AEW Worlds End media scrum on Saturday, Swerve Strickland was asked about his plans to win the AEW World Championship.

Strickland beat Dustin Rhodes at the show after his originally planned opponent, Keith Lee, had to pull out because he wasn’t medically cleared.

“Timeline-wise, it starts tomorrow, truth be told,” Strickland said. “Whatever it is, however long it’s going to take, I just know it’s going to start tomorrow. That’s what I wake up for. Tonight, I feel like my time was wasted, and my time is very valuable to me. As Dustin Rhodes could see that, he paid for that because he got in my way. “I spent two months in the Continental Classic going after championship gold and I was the one that got pinned the least in the entire tournament. The only one that took one pin in the entire tournament full of aces, not just in AEW but in the entire industry. That says something to me. That says I’m worth something and that says my time is worth something.” “So Dustin trying to be the noble guy and coming up to step to me like that, he had to pay for that. That goes to show the world that I’m not playing anymore. 2024 is where things get direct. No subliminal shit. It’s direct and I’m standing on that.”

