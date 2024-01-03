During the media call before the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about booking the inaugural AEW Continental Classic that wrapped up at Worlds End and won by Eddie Kingston, who beat Jon Moxley in the finals.

“When you do an experiment, there’s an experiment group and a control group, and for me the control was everything we’ve been doing… The nature of [the Continental Classic] is a very sports-based presentation and it has some changes from the [G1 Climax], for example.”

“When I look at the tournament itself, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had working on something. It’s been so tremendous and such a highlight of the holidays. For me, it really put a smile on my face on Christmas to go back and watch some of it with my family.”

“The experiment was increasing the allocation of this very meat-and-potatoes, sports-based, old-school pro wrestling at its finest, in my opinion. The experiment I think has been very successful, and it has yielded really interesting results.”