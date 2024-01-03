During a recent episode of the Insight podcast, WWE commentator Kayla Braxton shared her thoughts on Samantha Irvin’s exceptional talent and various other topics. Here are the highlights:

Samantha Irvin:

“[Samantha] is going to be historical for this company. People don’t give ring announcers the credit they deserve a lot of times because they are just this voice of God. That is the hardest job I’ve ever held. When I say that, it’s not because it’s not a great gig, but it terrified me.”

Being a journalist at heart:

“I made it clear that I’m a journalist at heart. Then when the opportunity came up for The Bump, they came to me and asked me if I wanted to host it, and then that revived my career here.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)