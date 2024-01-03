NJPW’s loaded Wrestle Kingdom 18 event is set to begin airing live shortly from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. We will have live coverage of the event as it happens, beginning around 2:30 am EST on NJPW World.

NJPW has announced the following card and match order for Wrestle Kingdom 18:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo for both titles

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL

New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash for KOPW 2024 belt