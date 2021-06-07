Seth Rollins took to Instagram to announce that he’s opening another coffee shop in Iowa.

392 Caffe will be located in Utica Ridge. The store will be open on June 7th.

He wrote the following on Instagram:

“Allow me to introduce to you…@392uticaA few years back I made it my mission to figure out how to help my hometown level up in the coffee game. Serendipitously, @mrsjennamarie & @judsondean just so happened to be on the same mission at the same time.@392dport was born. To say that little shop on the corner of 3rd and Scott has been a success would be a massive understatement. The community this shop has cultivated is bigger than anything I ever could have dreamed of. So here we are..another store. Beautifully crafted, like our coffee and like our community. We open tomorrow for app orders (#392GO on app stores) and hopefully full service in another week or so. From us to you, with all the love and coffee we can give!”