John Cena made comments about Jon Moxley and a reference to CM Punk during his face-to-face promo segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown.

Cena also commented Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, while bringing up Reigns’ time in The Shield. “You’ve been protected, Roman,” Cena said. “You’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins; you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

Rollins seemingly commented on this by writing the following:

“Use my name all you want to validate your narrative. Truth is, it only validates my influence. I’m never in danger and I’m always thriving. #ROLLINSFOREVER”