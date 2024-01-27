AEW Collision for this week is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night, three new bouts were confirmed for the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night is the Steel cage elimination match with FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black, Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one against NJPW legend Yuji Nagata, Serena Deeb returns to in-ring action for the first time since 2022, plus Mariah May battles Lady Frost in women’s singles action.

Additionally, on this week’s AEW Rampage, it was announced that Eddie Kingston will battle Willie Mack, and that Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will take on Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty in tag-team action.

It was also announced that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Komander, after he won the “Freshly Squeezed Four-Way” main event on Rampage.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.