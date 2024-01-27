Trick Williams has arrived!

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, top NXT Superstar Trick Williams made his blue brand television debut.

Williams appeared after Carmelo Hayes lost to Austin Theory in their rematch on the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program to make the save as Hayes fell victim to a post-match, two-on-one beatdown from Theory and Grayson Waller.

Trick, who has been having issues with Hayes in recent weeks/months, ran out and hit the ring to run off Waller and Theory. Hayes went to thank him for this, but Trick told him off-mic that he didn’t come out for him.

Check out footage from Trick Williams’ first in-ring appearance on WWE SmackDown via the X posts embedded below.