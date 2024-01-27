Chris Jericho’s dance card is filling up.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Christopher Daniels in one-on-one action and then stood tall in the ring while the rest of The Don Callis Family came inside.

Don Callis got on the microphone and challenged Chris Jericho to square off against Konosuke Takeshita in two weeks in Phoenix, AZ. on AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, a challenge was issued to “The Ocho” to square off against Kyle Fletcher next week on Dynamite in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.