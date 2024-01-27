The stars of CMLL are coming to All Elite Wrestling!

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur checked in on commentary with special “BREAKING NEWS,” which was also shared via the company’s official X account on Friday evening.

The announcement was one of an announcement to come, as the company confirmed that CMLL stars Místico, Máscara Dorada, Hechicero and Volador Jr. are coming to the promotion in 2024.

On Saturday night, the official announcement will be made with more information on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.