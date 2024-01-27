You can add some new names to the list of those who have declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from Miami, FL.

During the Royal Rumble “go-home” episode of SmackDown on Friday night, multiple new Superstars were announced as participants for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match.

The show saw R-Truth, Jimmy Uso, and Santos Escobar all draw numbers from the big golden tumbler backstage, which was overseen by SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis and WWE NXT G.M. Ava Raine.

This would indicate that the trio have been confirmed for the men’s Rumble bout on Saturday night.

Previously announced for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match are

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest and Kofi Kingston.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.