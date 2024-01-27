Some big names highlight this week’s edition of Rampage!

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

AEW International Championship Number One Contender’s Freshly Squeezed Four-Way: Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian vs. Butcher

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 1/26/24

From the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia! Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

Arm ringers by Moxley but Moriarty bridges out and snap mares Moxley over. Reset. Moriarty bridges and rolls out of a few headlocks but drops Moxley with a shoulder block. Moxley drops Moriarty with a back elbow and he retreats to the floor. Moxley follows but has a heated discussion with Shane Taylor before returning to the ring and getting rolled up by Moriarty for two. Moriarty transitions to the Border City Stretch and Moxley forces himself to the ropes. Both men trade elbows as Moriarty gets the better of the exchange and hits the ropes but runs into a brutal elbow from Moxley. Clotheslines in the corner and mounted punches by Moxley. Moriarty kicks the elbow of Moxley and hits a dropkick off the middle rope, before delivering his own mounted punches in the corner. Moriarty focuses the attack on the injured arm, as Moriarty hammerlocks the arm of Moxley and sweeps the foot out, causing Moxley to crash down on the apron. Belly-to-belly by Moriarty and a straight armbar. Moxley hits the ropes but gets countered with a half-and-half suplex. Wrist lock by Moriarty before transitioning into a German suplex for two. Moriarty charges in the corner but Moxley fires back with a King Kong Lariat! Moxley looks for the Bulldog Choke but Moriarty counters with a crossface. Moxley now with hammer and anvil elbow strikes. Back to the wrist lock goes Moriarty, efore snapping the fingers. Shotgun dropkick in the corner and a running enziguiri. Running big boot in the corner and an elevated Flatlainer! Two count. Moriarty looks for a springboard but Moriarty catches him with an anti-fair right. Wrist trapped stomps by Moxley. Stuck piledriver only gets two! Hammer and anvil elbows by Moxley and here comes a Regal Knee! Two count. Moxley locks in the rear naked choke and Moriarty sleeps.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2. Heck of a showing for Moriarty, who got the bulk of the offense in this match. Moxley continues to look strong but gives.

After the match, Moxley looks to help Moriarty up but Taylor crack him with a right elbow instead. Both guys stomp Moxley as the bells ring out.

Renee is in the back with Anna Jay and Angelo Parker. Angelo says he can’t be at the ring as Anna takes on Ruby Soho. Parker asks Anna if she had anything to do with Harley kissing him a few weeks ago, and she slaps him in the face. Anna said going forward, it’s about her… as she denies any wrongdoing.

Match #2. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christoper Daniels

Daniels charges Takeshita quick but eats a discus elbow. Flying Takeshita-line! Running elbow in the corner by Takeshita and a diving senton off the middle rope. Both men now fighting on the top rope, as Daniels elbows Takeshita back to the mat. Diving Complete Shot by Daniels and an STO! Angel’s Wings by Daniels is countered into the double overhook Tombstone right into a wheelbarrow suplex. Powerdrive Knee and this one is over.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: *1/2. Barely more than a squash but it ruled.

After the match, Callis challenges Jericho in two weeks. Fletcher wants Jericho next week, however.

Match #3. Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho w/ Saraya & Harley Cameron

Ruby attacks early and sends Anna into the steel steps and the guard rail on the outside of the ring. Both women enter the ring and there’s the bell. Big boot by Anna and a pendulum kick in the corner. Rude Awakening between the ropes by Anna, but Saraya swipes the leg out behind the referee’s back. Hard elbows by Ruby in the corner but Jay fires back with some stiff shots of her own as we go to commercial break. Back from break as Anna plants Ruby with a huge DDT for two. Harley swipes the leg of Anna, so Anna ducks to the outside and levels her with an elbow. Referee sees the interference and both Saraya and Cameron are ejected from ringside. Ruby blocks backslide and counters with Destination Unknown. Two count. Ruby gets Anna up on the top, but Anna fighters her off and hits a Blockbuster! Anna screams “I didn’t do it!” before locking in the Queenslayer and Ruby taps.

Winner: Anna Jau

Rating: *3/4. Really just not a whole heck of a lot to this match. Elbow, elbow, elbow, finish.

Eddie Kingston is here with Renee. Kingston doesn’t respect Danielson, and wishes him luck against Yuji Nagata. Kingston wants to fight someone he respects tomorrow, and that’s Willy Mack.

4. Freshly Squeezed Four-Way International Championship Number One Contender’s Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Butcher vs. Komander vs. Kip Sabian

Sabian and Butcher send Vikingo and Komander into the guard rails a few times, and then square off themselves in the ring. Sabian gets a roll up for two. Sabian avoids Butcher a bunch and low bridges him to the outside. Stereo suicide dives by Vikingo and Komander. Step up 360 inverteed tieres by Vikingo to Komander. and Komander returns the favor. Stalemate. Butcher has a Texas Clover Leaf on Komander but Vikingo superkicks him in the face. Sabian take Vikingo out and lays in some PKs to the back. Double armbar in center ring by Sabian. Sabian and Butcher in control through the commercial break, double teaming both guys. Assisted gut buster by Butcher and Sabian. As soon as Butcher turns around, Sabain tries another pin. Choke breaker by Butcher to Sabian but Vikingo breaks up the pin with a double stomp. Springboard dropkick and a corkscrew kick to Butcher. Sabian pulls Vikingo out and crotches him on the ring post. Sabian tries to DDT Vikingo but Komander clotheslines him, forcing the DDT to Vikingo anyway. Spanish Flu by Vikingo on Sabian gets two. Vikingo crotches Komander on the top rope. Butcher puts Vikingo on his shoulders and Vikingo superplexes Komander as Sabian trips up Butcher and everyone lands hard. Sabian tries to pin everyone but only gets two. Outside the ring, Alex Abrahantes distracts Sabian as Komander launches off of him into a Destroyer on Sabian! Moonsault by Vikingo takes out everyone. Back in the ring, Vikingo looks for a moonsault and Komander gets two feet in the face. Liger Bomb by Butcher to Komander! Spinning back kick and another corkscrew kick to Butcher by Vikingo. Running double knees by Vikingo and a spinning hook kick to Komander. Komaner with a spinning kick of his own and a diving poisonrana to Vikingo! Half-nelson suplex to Komander! Two count. Komander counters a suplex to a hurricanrana (however he slammed his head on the mat hard doing so, and looks to be injured) and a roll up for the win.

Winner and New Number One Contender for the International Championship: Komander

Rating: ***. Exactly what these matches usually are, with most of the familiar faces, but Butcher adding a nice power element here.

Final Thoughts: Awesome average episode of Rampage tonight. On par with what we’ve been getting, however a few more names on this week’s show. The show felt super rushed, as they tried to fit a heck of a lot in this week. 7/10.