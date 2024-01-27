The Kabuki Warriors are the new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

What does Paul “Triple H” Levesque think about this?

Let’s find out!

“The Game” took to social media on Friday night after Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Triple H posted his usual backstage photo with the new champs holding their belts and wrote, “The Kabuki Warriors continue to be a force that nobody is ready to reckon with.”

He added, “Congratulations to your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane.”

Additionally, Triple H replied to his own tweet with additional comments on the former champs.

“Proud of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for holding their own and having an incredibly impressive championship run,” he wrote. “Looking forward to seeing what’s next for them…”

The #KabukiWarriors continue to be a force that nobody is ready to reckon with… Congratulations to your NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, @WWEAsuka and @KAIRI_official. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/75oZbWXwn6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 27, 2024