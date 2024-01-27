Some familiar faces to WWE NXT fans will be turning up in the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

The youngest General Manager in WWE history, NXT G.M. Ava Raine, made her WWE SmackDown debut on Friday night’s Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of the show from Miami, FL.

Ava appeared alongside SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis as various WWE Superstars rolled the big gold tumbler to find out their entry positions in this year’s men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

During the segment, it was confirmed that WWE NXT Superstars will be appearing in the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble bouts at Saturday’s show at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.