#ANDNEW!

The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships changed hands on Friday night during the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Miami, FL.

Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane managed to defeat Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to capture the titles.

The duo hit a double-team spot off the ropes in the corner to pick up the win via pin fall to capture the titles, as Bayley predicted moments before it happened.