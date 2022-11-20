Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).

A number of pro-wrestling stars have since taken to Twitter to comment on Frank’s death, including Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Kayla Sparks, and Melina. Check out what they had to say below.

Woke up to the news that Jason David Frank has passed away. As the green/white ranger he had a huge impact on my childhood. When I finally got the chance to meet him he was always kind to me. Really gonna miss him pic.twitter.com/Oklo4kNyNn — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 20, 2022

The news about Jason David Frank is absolutely heartbreaking, man.. Before Pro Wrestling.. Power Rangers was my EVERYTHING when I was little.. and Tommy Oliver was my hero. I wore my Green/White Ranger costume that my Mom made me and pretended to be him literally every day.. pic.twitter.com/7ykrAulhsu — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 20, 2022

I'm truly at a loss for words… My childhood hero, Jason David Frank, passed away. The Power Rangers had such a huge impact on my life growing up. My heart goes out to his friends and family. An absolute legend. His legacy will live on forever! ⚡️ RIP Jason pic.twitter.com/1jVZsFyfRC — Kayla Sparks (@KaylaSparks247) November 20, 2022

The love he gave to everyone & the love the fans gave back to him was real. He was a good person who brought people together & wanted to see people happy. We will never forget that. Thank you for all of it JDF.#RIPJasonDavidFrankhttps://t.co/YpICr1jZxB… pic.twitter.com/3WxQ4kXgAo — (@RealMelina) November 20, 2022