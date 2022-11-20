AEW star Kris Statlander took to Twitter earlier today to hype up her eventual return from injury.

Statlander has been out of action since August when she tore her ACL during a matchup on Dark. That means she will be on the shelf anywhere from 6-9 months, and has once again missed several marquee AEW events, like last night’s Full Gear pay-per-view. In her post she tells fans that she has barely scratched the surface in her career thus far, but continues to be inspired by everything and everyone.

She writes:

Right now, not being able to wrestle, I try to look at what I’ve accomplished. I’m so proud of my work, but I’ve barely even scratched the surface. I’m inspired by everything and everyone and I can’t wait to have the best years of my career when I’m back. I miss it so much.

Check it out below.