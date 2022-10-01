Shane Helms was a guest on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast, where he and host Corey Graves discussed a number of topics, including why he believes that Sami Zayn is the top performer in the entire wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Sami Zayn the top performer in the industry right now:

“Sami [Zayn] is right now, and I have no problem saying this, Sami is the top performer in this entire industry. That’s how good Sami is. It’s daunting sometimes, Sami has a reputation you know. He’ll drive you bananas, but the end result is always a home run or grand slam. [His WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville] was definitely a grand slam. He was the perfect guy for that. His personality and Johnny’s, they were so [compatible] to each other, using all the members of all the Jackass crew and all of the gadgets. It all came together like so crazy and just a lot of creativity from everybody involved. It was just a massive team effort.”

Says he pitched the giant mousetrap spot in Zayn’s match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

“The human mousetrap was actually my idea. Me and Knoxville were hanging out in Miami at a bar and I don’t know exactly what set it up but I was like ‘Yeah, we should just get a giant mouse trap and catch Sami with it.’ We were looking at each other and he got on his phone right away and was like ‘I’m getting it done.'”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)