WWE has made another change to the official ring name for the WWE Intercontinental Champion and leader of Imperium.

WWE started putting GUNTHER in all capital letters this week, beginning with the official match preview for the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match between Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) at WWE Extreme Rules.

GUNTHER previously went by WALTER, but WWE nixed that name back in April as he was finishing up on the WWE NXT brand.

GUNTHER told FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin back in July that he might need to speak with WWE about capitalizing the new name. He was asked if he wanted his name to be capitalized.

“Yeah,” he responded. “I actually kind of thought it was, but I think I have to say something about that now.”

Satin then commented on how all caps adds something to the name, and makes it seem more powerful.

“It is I think,” GUNTHER said laughing. “I got the WALTER in all caps. I always loved it in Japan when the Japanese heels would just write their name in full caps.

GUNTHER will defend against Sheamus in a WWE Clash at The Castle rematch on next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere. The next night their factions will clash in the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules. WWE is billing this as “an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.