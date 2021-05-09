ROH star and former Television champion Shane Taylor was a recent guest on the JOFO In The Ring show to discuss his current contract with the promotion, which Taylor reveals was a two-year deal with a third year option. He adds that he will assess what would be best for him when that time comes. Highlights are below.

I signed a two-year deal with a third-year option, two years ago. This is the second year of that two-year deal. We will see what presents itself at the end of the year and going forward. That’s down the road. My focus is making sure the Shane Taylor Promotions brand, myself and everyone involved is continuously building that buzz and star power. At the end of the year, we either stay or move as a collective. That’s what this is. What we’re trying to do isn’t easy to maintain. This is a movement and something that we can grow and outlast what we do in-ring.

You can check out his full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)