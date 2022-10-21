WWE NXT Deadline is now official as the next NXT Premium Live Event following Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE.

WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name and it was reported that the next NXT PLE, likely using that name, was scheduled for Saturday, December 10.

In an update, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed today during a media call that NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10.

It’s expected that Deadline will air from another venue that is not in Orlando, FL, but that has not been confirmed. WWE is expected to officially announce the Deadline event this Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

Saturday, December 10 will be a big day for pro wrestling as this is also the date of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which is scheduled for the DFW Metroplex in Arlington, Texas. It appears the two events will not run head-to-head as AEW announced a special start time of 4pm ET for Final Battle, while NXT is expected to run at night.

