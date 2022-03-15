During his interview with the Dallas Morning News WWE superstar Sheamus spoke about the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, as well as the Celtic Warrior’s thoughts on the Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Highlights are below.

On Steve Austin appearing at WrestleMania 38:

“Steve’s a legend. There’s no doubt about it, probably one of the most successful ever. People still talk about the Attitude Era more than anything, and it was the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin era. He put the company in the direction it’s in today. I heard about the KO Show thing, I think to have Austin do – no matter what he does at Mania is essential. He needs to be there. It’s his home state of Texas. So, I wouldn’t expect any more than Steve going out there and just stunner-ing a lot of people, as many people as he can, because everybody loves a good stunner – a proper stunner, you know? A real stunner, an original stunner. Everyone loves one.”

His thoughts on the Undertaker going into the Hall of Fame:

“When I got to Smackdown – I was part of ECW first – but we were part of the Smackdown roster, he was someone who’s earned and gained a lot of respect from everybody in the locker room. He’s been there forever. I’ve seen him limp into buildings, and then an hour later, two hours later he’s doing all sorts of crazy dives and jumping around like he’s 16 years old. He was a guy, any time the bell went on, he made sure he was in the best shape that he could possibly be and he always put on the best performance he possibly could. That’s why I think he retired – there’s still part of him that would love to keep going, but I think he knows that he can’t perform at the level he set for himself. So, there’s no point in doing it any more if he can’t keep that level because he wants to go out on a high, and obviously he has. So, we’re all going to be there. He’s helped a lot of guys on the roster over the years, and we’re all going to be there to enjoy his moment with him.”