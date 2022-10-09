WWE superstar Sheamus joined The Ringer’s Wrestling Show podcast following last night’s Extreme Rules premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts on Butch (fka Pete Dunne), and how much he’s been enjoying his run with the Brawling Brutes over the last 10 months, a pairing that has helped him become very over with the WWE Universe. Highlights are below.

Says he feels like he’s gotten over organically with the Brawling Brutes, something that he believes has become a lost art in wrestling:

“I’ve never had that reaction before in my career. When I started, I was the heel. [Then] I was a babyface and the machine was behind me and the people knew the machine was behind me, and it was like walking in mud, walking in quicksand, man. Everything felt forced. Nothing felt natural. I’m telling you, the last 10 months with these two lads, it’s been incredible, and it’s organic. That’s what’s been missing from this business, people being able to organically grow, organically get over. You know, these two, these two guys have got great minds for this business.”

Says Butch has an incredible mind for the business:

“When I came up here, I remember we had a 4-Way; it was me, Cena, Randy, and Edge. I just remember John going, ‘Edge’s got a great mind. Don’t worry about that. Edge is like a great mind.’ Well, I’ll tell you what, man, no disrespect to Edge, but this fella right here, Butch has an incredible mind for the business that I’ve never ever come across before. He eats, sleeps, and breathes what we do, and it shows when he’s in that ring. This guy right here [Ridge Holland], this powerhouse here, as I said, he went through a career in rugby league, and now he’s coming out and he’s just thriving in there. I’m very honored, I really am, to be in the ring with these two boys. I’m telling you, there’s been times when your career doesn’t always go rosy. But being in there with these two boys, man, it’s really just reinvigorated my passion.”

