New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW star Wheeler Yuta will team up with Homicide and Shota Umino to battle the WCWC and former STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at this Friday’s Rumble On 44th Street event in New York.

A six man tag team match has been added to Rumble on 44th Street Friday! After an altercation during Autumn Attack in Las Vegas Team Filthy will take on Homicide, Shota Umino and Wheeler Yuta!https://t.co/cM0SQvPAM3 Order on @fitetv!https://t.co/JdvPmMOr2A#njrumble pic.twitter.com/bAMzYlsMuM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022

Three-Way Match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Aussie Open (c)

NYC Street Fight for the Provisional KOPW Title

El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (c)

The Bullet Club (Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The WCWC and Tom Lawlor