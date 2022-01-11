Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that El Dragon, Aramis, and a mystery partner will take on Gino Medina, Arez, and Mini Abmismo Negro in a six-man tag team match at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOOD & THUNDER

-Alexander Hammerstone versus Pagano Falls Count Anywhere for the MLW heavyweight title

-5150 versus The Von Erichs in a Texas Tornado match for the MLW tag team titles

-Alex Kane versus Calvin Tankman for the MLW National Openweight title

-Jacob Fatu versus Mads Krugger

-El Dragon/Aramis/Mystery Partner versus Gino Medina/Arez/ Mini Abmismo Negro

-“Dallas versus Houston” featherweight bout

-Miranda Gordy versus Rok-C

-Davey Richards versus ACH